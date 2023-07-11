3,300 students register for vacation revision classes

News

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly. – Angelo Marcelle

Over 3,300 students have registered for the Ministry of Education’s Vacation Revision Programme (VRP), which began on Monday in 80 primary schools across Trinidad.

The VRP Secondary runs from July 10-August 11 and caters for students entering Standards Four and Five in the new school year in September, a release from the ministry said on Monday.

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said, “In 2022, the VRP Secondary was launched, catering for students entering Form One. In 2023, the VRP Primary was added to the ministry’s offerings, at 80 primary schools under the remedial education programme.

“This is yet another measure to provide additional academic and psychosocial support to students and parents who need it most.

“The ministry’s after-school tuition programme operated at these primary schools throughout academic year 2022/23, and continuity is now offered by the VRP Primary, providing ample opportunities for students to be positively engaged, and for the mitigation of learning loss, which is still affecting students, some disproportionately, based on their covid19 experience.”

A total of 3,381 out of an estimated 3,500 students have registered to participate in the VRP, which will feature classes in maths, English language arts and English language arts writing, along with weekly sessions in dance, drama and music.

Over 90 per cent of tutors selected for the VRP Primary are a part of the cohort of over 650 teachers trained in remedial teaching of reading, writing, and maths by the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) during this academic year.

Parents of students attending the VRP Primary were asked to note that late registration is available up until Friday.

Classes will take place from 9 am-3 pm daily, and breakfast and lunch are provided for students. Parents can contact school principals for further information.

Parents of students entering Form One were reminded that registration for the VRP Secondary, which begins on July 17, is open. Physical forms can also be collected at the 33 schools across Trinidad.

Further information about the VRP Secondary is available on the ministry’s social media platforms, and from secondary school principals.