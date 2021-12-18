33 covid19 deaths, new daily high for TT

News

Trinidad and Tobago has 33 more covid19-related deaths which represents a new daily high for the country. There was also 956 new cases, the second highest daily number to date.

The 33 deaths, recorded between Friday and Saturday afternoon, brings the total to 2,560. This was the third time the record number of deaths increased over the past month with the previous being 32 on December 15, and 31 on November 25.

According to the Ministry of Health’s afternoon update, the dead were 11 elderly men, nine elderly women, and five middle-aged men, and eight middle-aged women. Nineteen of them had multiple comorbidities, ten had one comorbidity and four had no known underlying medical conditions.

In addition, the 956 cases come after 984 – the highest daily total – on December 4 and 881 on December 8.

The number of active cases rose to 15,339 and total cases since the start of the pandemic is 84,793.

There were 526 people in hospital with 21 in the intensive care unit and 23 in the high dependency unit. There were also 13,665 in home isolation, 192 in step-down facilities, and 43 in state quarantine facilities.

Eighty-one people were discharged from public health facilities while 388 recovered in home isolation, bringing the number of people recovered to 66,894.