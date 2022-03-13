325 new covid19 cases, five deaths

News

Image courtesy CDC

Five people died over the past 24 hours due to covid19 related illness, according to the Health Ministry’s update on Saturday, bringing the country’s total covid19 deaths to 3,681.

They were one elderly man, two elderly women, and two middle-aged men, all with multiple comorbidities.

There were 325 new cases from samples taken between March 9 and 11, which brought the country’s total to 132,708.

There were 197 people in hospital, including six in the intensive care unit and five in the high dependency unit at Couva hospital, 24 in step down facilities, and 16,868 in home self-isolation.

Meanwhile, 25 people were discharged from public health facilities while 1,965 recovered from home isolation, bringing the total number of people recovered to 111,897, and the number of active cases to 17,130.