325 active covid19 cases in Tobago

File photo: Aerial shot of the Scarborough Esplanade, Milford Road, Scarborough, Tobago. Photo by Jeff K Mayers

Tobago’s active covid19 cases rose to 325 after 55 new cases emerged overnight. The island’s covid19 death toll stands at 102.

In a statement on Thursday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development reported there are 27 patients in state isolation, 293 in home isolation and five in ICU. Twenty-two patients have been discharged.

The division said to date a total of 17, 047 people in Tobago have been tested for covid19. Of that number, 3,376 have tested positive. There are 2, 949 recovered patients.

To date, 22,556 people have been partially vaccinated while 21, 067 are fully vaccinated.