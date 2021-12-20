32 deaths, 451 covid19 cases on Monday

News

Photo courtesy CDC.

THIRTY-TWO deaths and 451 new infections were reported by the Ministry of Health on Monday in its daily covid19 update.

It matches the highest death toll in a day, first recorded on December 15, since the virus was first detected in March 2020.

In its 4 pm update, the ministry said the number of active cases was 15,610 active with a total of 85,873 cases reported to date.

It said there are 509 patients in hospital with 67,651 patients recovered. It said 209 patients are in step down facilities, 26 in state quarantine, and 1 in home isolation.

The update said 656,276 people are partially vaccinated with the first of a two-dose regimen. It said 613,090 people have been given their second dose, 47,013 have been administered a single-dose regimen and 660,103 have completed their vaccination regimen.

It also said 55,829 people have received an additional primary dose and booster. The update said 88.1 per cent of patients in the parallel healthcare system are not fully vaccinated, amounting to 7,540 of 8,555 people.

The update on Monday reflects samples taken between December 16-19.

For the month of December, up to Monday, there have been 14,512 cases or 725.6 cases a day.

The deadliest month in TT in terms of covid19 deaths was November, which saw 462 people dying. December is poised to comfortably pass this toll since there have been 454 deaths up to Monday – eight short of the November total, with 11 days still left to go in this month.