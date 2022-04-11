319 active covid19 cases in Tobago

News

An aerial view of the Scarborough Esplanade at Milford Road, Scarborough, Tobago. Photo by Jeff Mayers.

Tobago has 319 active covid19 cases, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection said on Monday.

It said six new cases were confirmed overnight.

The island’s covid19 death toll remains at 261.

The division reported that 12 people are hospitalised, one of whom is fully vaccinated, two partially vaccinated and nine unvaccinated.

It said there are 7,694 recovered patients in Tobago.