308 new covid19 cases, no deaths

News

Image courtesy CDC

There have been no covid19-related deaths for the second consecutive day this week, the Ministry of Health said in its daily update on Wednesday.

The total number of deaths as of Wednesday afternoon was 4,070.

The ministry also reported there were 308 new covid19 cases as of Wednesday afternoon. The cases were from samples taken between August 8 and 9.

The number of total active cases is 6,718.

As of Wednesday, there were 163,055 recovered covid19 patients, with 12 people being discharged from public health facilities and 216 recovered community cases.

The update reported there were 184 patients in hospital as of Wednesday, with 6,534 patients in home self-isolation and none in step-down or transition facilities.

The update reported that 715,788 people are fully vaccinated, while 684,212 people received their first dose or no dose of a vaccine, and 167,601 booster doses have been administered.