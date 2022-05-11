306 more schoolchildren test positive for covid19

News

Image courtesy CDC.

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh has said recent data from the Ministry of Education shows 306 students have tested positive for covid19 between May 2 and 8.

Hewas speaking during the ministry’s virtual media conference on Wednesday.

He said the total number of schools with cases for the same period is 144 and students were tested in a total of 186 schools.

Deyalsingh said the data, which is broken down by district, shows Port of Spain had 82 cases, spread across 34 schools, and 41 schools where students were tested. In the North East, there were 19 cases, 11 schools with cases and 17 schools where students were tested. In Caroni, there were 44 cases, 24 schools with cases and 29 schools where students were tested.

St Patrick had 19 cases, 11 schools, and 14 schools where students were tested. Victoria had 44 cases, 25 schools, and 28 schools where students were tested. South East has 15 cases, nine schools, and 28 where students were tested and St George East had 83 cases, 30 schools and 29 where students were tested.

Schools reopened fully on April 19 after two years on online classes.