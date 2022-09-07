302 new covid19 cases, 1 death

News

Image courtesy CDC

ONE more person has died of covid19, said the Ministry of Health in its daily update on Tuesday, while 302 more were infected from Sunday-Monday.

The deceased is an elderly male, with multiple comorbidities.

Trinidad and Tobago now has 5,365 active cases.

Since the virus reached TT in March 2020, some 4,162 people have died.

Of these, 3,442 were not fully vaccinated, 312 were fully vaccinated, and 390 deaths occurred before May 24, 2021 when vaccination began.

Of all covid19 patients between July 22, 2021 and August 31, some 16,375 (79.5 per cent) were not fully vaccinated; 4,217 (20.5 per cent) per cent were fully vaccinated.

During the pandemic, 180,310 patients have tested positive, of whom 170,783 recovered.

At present, 5,160 are in home self-isolation, 193 in hospital and 12 in step-down facilities.

To date, 823,529 people have been tested, of whom 335,516 were tested at private facilities and 488,013 at public facilities.

Of TT’s population, 51.2 per cent are now fully vaccinated, namely 716,532 people, compared to 683,468 who have had no doses or just a first dose.

Of those people who are fully vaccinated, some 658,466 had the second dose of a two-dose regime and 58.066 a single-dose regime. Some 695,135 people have had the first of a two-dose regime. Some 168,340 have had a booster dose.