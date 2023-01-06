30 bands compete in Panorama small conventional semis

News

Uptown Fascinators play Dollar Wine during Panorama small conventional bands prelims at Shaw Park Food Hub. – File photo/David Reid

THE Panorama small conventional bands semifinals will feature 30 bands this year. The competition will take place at Victoria Square on Saturday at 4 pm.

The bands will appear in the following order:

Fascinators Pan Symphony; Genesis Pan Groove; Simple Song Steel Orchestra; Arima Golden Symphony; Westside Symphony; Musical Gems Steel Orchestra; Sound of Music Steel Orchestra; Uptown Fascinators; Our Boys; Alpha Pan Pioneers.

TTEC New Eastside Dimension; Laventille Serenaders Steel Orchestra; St Margaret’s Super Stars; Casablanca Steel Orchestra; Tokyo Steel Orchestra; Fusion Steel; Motown Pan Theatre; Kalomo Kings; Southern Stars; La Horquetta Pan Groove;

Highlanders Steel Orchestra; Tobago Pan-Thers; Panasonic Connections; Road Block Steel Orchestra; Old Tech; Northolus Steel Orchestra; C&B Crown Cordaans; Perfect Cadence Steel Orchestra; West Stars Steel Orchestra and; Defence Force Steel Orchestra.