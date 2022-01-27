3 take on new roles at Furness Group

News

Adriana V Ferreira, chairman of Furness Properties Ltd, Furness Investments Ltd and FEP Services Ltd. Photos courtesy the Furness Group –

The Furness Group of Companies has announced three executive management appointments at its subsidiaries.

Adriana V Ferreira is now chairman of Furness Properties Ltd, Furness Investments Ltd and FEB Services Ltd. An accountant, Adriana currently serves as CEO of Furness Shipping & Marketing Ltd, Furness Chemicals Ltd and chairman of the investment committee of Furness Anchorage General Insurance Ltd. She is also deputy chairman of the group.

Patrick A Ferreira, chairman of Furness Chemicals Ltd, Furness Shipping & Marketing Ltd and Furness Personnel Services Ltd. –

Patrick Ferreira has been named as chairman of Furness Chemicals Ltd, Furness Shipping & Marketing Ltd and Furness Personnel Services Ltd. He is currently CEO of Furness Rentals Ltd, Furness Properties Ltd and Furness Investments Ltd. Patrick, who holds certification in law and arbitration, has served as chairman of the National Insurance Board of TT, director of the National Insurance Property Development Co Ltd and director of TT NGL – a subsidiary of the National Gas Company.

Videsh Praim is now chairman of Furness Rentals Ltd. The charted accountant is the CEO of Furness Anchorage General Insurance, deputy chairman of Furness Properties, Furness Investments and FEP Serves and president of Furness Group Staff Credit Union.

Videsh Praim, chairman of Furness Rentals Ltd. –

William Ferreira remains group chairman and CEO, as well as chairman of Furness Trinidad Ltd and Furness Anchorage General Insurance Ltd.