3 survivors of deadly shooting at Carapichaima wake ‘doing well’

Homicide officers revisit the scene of a triple murder at a wake Orangefield Road, Carapichaima. Three other victims were wounded in the shooting. – LINCOLN HOLDER

The three survivors, a woman and two men, from the shooting at the wake in Carapichaima on Friday that claimed the lives of three men suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The police said the three were “doing well,” but did not want to disclose details.

Kadisha Richards, 29, of Carapichaima, was shot in her right leg. Twayne Hall, 33, also from the area, got a wound on his lower back, and Dave Boodoo, 40, of Freeport, was shot in his right hand.

Gunmen shot at a wake at around 12.30 am on Friday at Orange Field Road early on Friday, killing Keston “Big Shane” Lawrence, 30, of Longdenville, Dwayne Charles, 34, of Enterprise, and Francis Munroe, 40, of Freeport.

The police suspect Lawrence was the intended target. They described him as a “known offender” in crimes involving guns and illegal drugs.

The wake was being held for Atiba Barrios, 42, who died of natural causes on October 23.

Freeport police were called, and first responders PCs Bhajan and Tull found Lawrence’s body in the yard and Charles’s body nearby on a gravel road.

The survivors were taken to the Chaguanas District Health Facility and transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope.

Central Division and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) police responded and gathered evidence.

The police recovered 24 spent shells of 5.56 ammunition.

The killers remained on the run up to Monday evening.

PC Mathura of the Homicide Bureau is leading the investigations.