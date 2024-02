News

Police on a crime scene – File photo

POLICE have confirmed that at least three people were shot dead in Maraval on Monday evening.

Newsday understands that at 8 pm, officials were still at the Moraldo Trace scene gathering information.

Police could not give details at the time about the incident.

Maraval residents took to social media to say they heard several gunshots in the area while others reported being stuck in gridlock traffic because of the murders.