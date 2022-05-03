3 new deaths, 347 new covid19 cases on Tuesday

News

THE covid19 death toll has remained relatively low over the last five weeks with the Ministry of Health recording between one and seven deaths per day.

From the first week in March, the daily death toll fell below ten, and in the first three days of May, this trend has continued.

However, the infection rate has climbed steadily over the same period.

In the ministry’s daily 4 pm update for Tuesday, five new covid19 deaths were recorded pushing the overall toll to 3,838.

The latest fatalities include two elderly males, one elderly female, one middle-aged male and a young man. Four of them had comorbidities and one had no known pre-existing conditions.

The country also recorded 347 new covid19 cases on Tuesday.

Since the first case in March 2020, a total of 148,977 samples returned positive. Of this 136,502 patients have recovered. Active cases increased from 8,630 on Monday, to 8,637 on Tuesday.

There are 178 patients still in hospital, 34 in state quarantine and 8,425 in home isolation.

There are also three people in ICU and seven in the high dependency unit. Step-down facilities remain empty.

The national vaccination programme launched in April 2021, a little over a year later 711,355 people have taken a covid19 vaccine –50.8 per cent of the population –and 150,958 people got the booster shot.