3 Most Important Things To Know When Shopping CBD Products

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Sun. Nov. 15, 2020: Those new to the worldwide phenomenon that is CBD oil, can be overwhelmed when buying for the first time. We have put together a list of the 3 most important things to know when shopping for CBD products.

After reading this article you will have the knowledge and the ability to know what to look for when buying CBD. Once you understand these three basic aspects of the world of CBD, you will become a confident CBD shopper.

Lab Tests – COAs certifying potency

The different ways to take CBD

The different types of CBD products

#1 Lab Tests

The CBD industry’s relationship to marijuana has created a grey fog of legality. The 2018 Farm Bill helped define hemp and marijuana, but regulation still lacks in holding companies accountable. Many retailers have taken advantage of the FDA’s relaxed stance on CBD, not being transparent about the amount of CBD in their products. Check the company’s lab tests!

#2 Ways to Take CBD: What to Look for when Buying

CBD is taken a variety of different ways. They all have their own advantages and disadvantages. These are two of the most popular.

CBD Oil

When CBD oil shopping, it’s important for a new user to understand the correct way to administer this method. CBD oil is mean to be taken sublingually, that means dissolved under the tongue. This increases bioavailability, allows for a quick response time, and less CBD is wasted compared to some of the other methods.

CBD Edibles

CBD is considered an edible anytime you swallow it and send it through your digestive system. Most of the time CBD edibles would come in the form of a familiar food. However, when oils and sprays are taken incorrectly (swallowed) they are considered edibles.

When CBD has to be broken down in our stomach, it takes longer to feel the effects and most of the CBD is wasted in the process.

#3 Different Types of CBD Products

CBD can be extracted from hemp in a variety of different methods. The different types pertain to all varieties of CBD administration including edibles and CBD oil. A user must know what to look for to safely buy CBD oil and other types of CBD. The 3 types of CBD depend on the presence of other cannabinoids and terpenes.

Full spectrum CBD – CBD that contains all the cannabinoids and terpenes from the plant including THC

Broad spectrum CBD – This type contains all the cannabinoids and terpenes from the hemp plant except THC

Isolate CBD – The CBD has been isolated, it doesn’t contain any other cannabinoids or terpenes

Now that you know how to shop for CBD oil, the next time a curious friend needs advice on what to know about CBD oil, you will be there to guide them through the buying process.

