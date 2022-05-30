3 more die of covid19

News

Image courtesy CDC

THERE were three more deaths as a result of complications associated with covid19, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The deaths have taken the death toll to 3,912.

The Health Ministry’s update said there were 322 new cases with 9,558 active cases in all. The update also said 195 people were hospitalised .

A total of 712,537 people are fully vaccinated against the virus, while 158,472 received their booster.

