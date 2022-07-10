3 more covid19 deaths, 117 new cases

News

Image courtesy CDC

There were three covid19 related deaths between Friday and Saturday afternoon according to the Ministry of Health’s afternoon update. This brings the total number of deaths to 4,027.

They were one elderly man and two middle-aged women. Two had multiple comorbidities while one had no known comorbidity.

There were 117 new cases were recorded from samples taken from July 7 to 8, which brought the total number of positive cases to 168,156.

There were 93 people in hospital with only one in the high dependency unit, and 6,050 in home self-isolation.

Ten people were discharged from public health facilities while 134 recovered from home isolation, bringing the number of people recovered to 157,986, and the number of active cases to 6,143.

So far, 714,577 people completed their vaccination regime and 166,596 received their booster shots.