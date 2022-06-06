3 men on attempted murder charges

News

File photo

TWO MEN have been charged with two unrelated cases of attempted murder and firearm-related offences.

A police press release said on Monday that Josiah Johnson of D’Abadie was charged last Friday for the attempted murder of a man in D’Abadie on May 16.

Johnson was also charged with possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm to endanger life and possession of ammunition to endanger life.

He was allegedly found with a gun and ammunition at the time of his arrest on May 30 by Maloney Crime Patrol Unit officers.

Another man, Nebare Lee, was arrested on May 17 and charged with the same attempted murder and firearm and ammunition-related charges.

At the time of Lee’s arrest, police seized a pistol and 14 rounds of ammunition.

He appeared before an Arima magistrate and was remanded into custody. Lee is expected back in court on June 28.

Leon Sylvester – another resident of D’Abadie – was charged with attempted murder after an incident on March 23. He was also charged with several firearms-related offences.