3 men held with gun, ammo in car at Rio Claro

Police detained three men in Rio Claro on Saturday after finding a gun and ammunition in a car.

A police report on Monday said the men are also suspected of being involved in recent robberies in the district.

Two of the suspects, 35 and 43, are from Moruga. The third is a 24-year-old with addressees in Siparia and Enid Village, Rio Claro.

A police statement quoted acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob as saying recent crimes in the area were a cause for concern.

He added that fleet-management challenges had affected emergency response patrols in the district. But they were quickly rectified and resulted in “a meaningful breakthrough into the crimes affecting the community.”

Under the supervision of Snr Supt Khan, Special Investigations Unit officers and Rio Claro CID and Task Force made extensive enquiries.

They gathered intelligence and intercepted a silver Nissan Tiida car with three occupants at Libertville, Rio Claro, at around 8.30 pm on Saturday.

On searching the car, police found a Glock pistol with an extended magazine containing seven rounds of 9mm and another pistol magazine.

The police also searched the men’s homes.

At the driver’s home, the police found a generator, a cellphone, and jewellery, which they called “items of evidential value.”

Investigations are ongoing.