3 held after trying to break into Barataria gas station

Police car at the scene of a crime. – File photo by Roger Jacob

The police have arrested three suspects in an anti-crime exercise in Barataria on January 30 in connection with trying to break into a service station.

The three are expected to be charged with attempted store-breaking with intent and having house-breaking implements.

The police said the supervisors at a gas station at Tenth Avenue, near the Maritime roundabout, secured it at around 9.30 pm on Monday,

At 2.45 am the next day, the informant awoke and checked the service station’s CCTV cameras.

She saw three men trying to get in through a door at the back of the building.

She called the police, who responded quickly and arrested the suspects.

They had several house-breaking implements and PC Villalorel cautioned them.

They were taken to the Barataria police station pending further inquiries.