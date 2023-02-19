3 gunned down within 2 hours in Southern Division

News

The shooting deaths of three people in the Southern Division on Saturday night within two hours have pushed this country’s murder toll to 93.

Owin Danzell, 47, of Cocoyea Village San Fernando and Terrence Rawlins, 43, of Mc Norton Trace, Plaisance Park, Pointe-a-Pierre, died at around 8.40 pm at Mt Stewart Village, Princes Town, in the Ste Madeleine police district.

Danzell worked as a labourer, and Rawlins as a vendor/salesman.

Less than two hours earlier, at around 7 pm at Embacadere, San Fernando, Sherlon Cooper of Block P was gunned down. He died shortly after at the San Fernando General Hospital.

The double murder happened outside Red Chief Restaurant and Bar at Mt Stewart Village at Naparima Mayaro Road.

Danzell, Rawlins, and a member of the TT Defence Force, a lance corporal, were liming at the front of the bar, and a car pulled up nearby. The police said two gunmen got out and began shooting at them.

The three ran in different directions and the shooters returned to the car, which sped off.

At around 8.45, the first responders acting, Cpl Matloo and PC Nangoo of the Ste Madeleine police station, were on mobile patrol and received a wireless transmission of the shooting.

They arrived at the scene within five minutes and saw Danzell’s body lying on the roadside.

The body of Rawlins was found in a seated and crouched position down a precipice off the roadside.

Investigators retrieved 11 spent shells —three 9mm and eight 5.56mm — and two cellphones at the scene.

No one else was injured.

Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region III, police, among them ASP Persad, Sgt Elvin, acting Sgt Deo and WPC Mohammed, visited the scene and gathered evidence.

ASP Jaikaran, Sgts Ramdial and Bassarath, of the Southern Division, and PCs Ramnarine, Maharaj, Subero and Basdeo also visited.

No one has been arrested in the murders, and investigations are ongoing.