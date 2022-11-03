3 fined for gun possession

News

THREE men were each fined varying amounts by a Port of Spain magistrate after they pleaded guilty to gun possession charges.

Hanniff La Forest, of Upper Abbe Poujade Street, Carenage, Jonathan Melville, of Chaconia Circular, Tunapuna, and Jamual Curtis, of Upper Clovis Trace, Maraval, were each fined by magistrate Brian Dabideen in the Port of Spain 4B court.

La Forest, a fisherman, was fined $10,000 for possession of a Smith and Wesson and three rounds of .9 millimetre ammunition. He was arrested on March 4, 2018, at Seaview Hill and charged by PC Abiola Benjamin, who was on patrol in the area with other officers when they saw La Forest struggling with the waist of his pants when he saw them.

When he was searched, the police officers found the gun. He was arrested and taken to the police station, where he was charged.

Since La Forest, like the other two, was a first-time offender, the police did not object to a non-custodial sentence being imposed on him. He was fined $10,000 on the firearm possession charge and $3,000 for the ammunition. In default, he will serve three years and 12 months on each charge. The sentences are to run concurrently. La Forest was given until April 28, 2023, to pay the fines.

Melville, who was arrested and charged by PC Darwin Boodhoo on December 14, 2019, at Beetham Gardens, was also fined $10,000 for possession of a Taurus revolver, but $6,000 for the six rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition.

He was given until February 28, 2023, to pay the fines or serve two years in default.

Police said Boodhoo and other officers were on patrol in Beetham Gardens when they saw an SUV parked on Main Street. The court was told the vehicle sped off and although the officers tried to stop it, they couldn’t and a chase took place, with other officers assisting, before it was eventually intercepted and stopped.

When Melville was searched, the gun was found tucked in his pants waist. He was arrested and taken to the Besson Street police station, where he was later charged.

Melville provided testimonials from a supervisor and a pastor.

Curtis was arrested on June 23, 2019, by acting Cpl Ronald Pennie at 4 am outside La Vida Bar on Morne Coco Road, Maraval, after he was seen sitting on the verandah, fidgeting with something at his waist when he saw the police, who were on patrol.

He was found with a Glock and 17 rounds of ammunition. Curtis was also fined $10,000 for possession of the gun and $8,000 for the ammunition. He was given until May 31, 2023, to pay the fines or he will serve three years in prison.

After sentencing the three men on Wednesday, the magistrate ordered the three guns and ammunition destroyed.