3 face court over Paria diving tragedy

News

The four divers who died in an accident at Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd’s Pointe-a-Pierre facility in February 2022. From left: Kazim Ali Jnr, Yusuf Henry, Rishi Nagassar and Fyzal Kurban. –

TWO officials from state-owned Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd, as well as the head of Land and Marine and Construction Services (LMCS), Kazim Ali Snr, faced a San Fernando magistrate on July 10 charged in connection with the 2022 deaths of four divers, including Ali’s 36-year-old son, Kazim Ali Jr.

Paria’s general manager, Mushtaq Mohammed, and operations manager Colin Piper, as well as Ali, faced magistrate Alicia Chankar.

However, the criminal charges were not read at the virtual hearing after the attorneys representing Ali and his company objected to the charges being read in the courtroom.

Chankar adjourned the case to September 11, when the charges are expected to be read.

Attorney Renuka Rambhajan, speaking on behalf of her team, told the court they were awaiting documents that they preferred to have in hand before the matter continued.

Insp Brisbane of the Occupational Safety and Health Authority and Agency (OSHA) laid the charges.

On February 25, 2022, Ali Jr and four other LMCS divers – Rishi Nagassar, Fyzal Kurban, Yusuf Henry and Christopher Boodram – were repairing a 30-inch pipeline at Paria’s Pointe-a-Pierre facility when they were sucked into it.

Only Boodram managed to get out alive.

A Commission of Enquiry (CoE) led by chairman Jerome Lynch, KC, into the diving tragedy was initiated.

The CoE delivered a report to President Christine Kangaloo on November 30, 2023, and on January 19, Energy and Energy Industries Minister Stuart Young laid the 380-page document in Parliament.

Over 50 recommendations were made, including charging Paria with corporate manslaughter.

The report added that there was evidence to prosecute Piper and Ali Snr and their firms for offences under the Occupational Safety and Health Act.

Responding to questions from an opposition senator in Parliament in April, Labour Minister Stephen Mc Clashie said proceedings started in the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court on April 2.