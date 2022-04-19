3 deaths, 92 covid19 cases recorded

News

Three deaths due to covid19 were reported on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 3,806.

The number of new cases reported from samples taken between Saturday and Monday was 92.

The low number could be a result of decreased processing of samples over the weekend.

The Health Ministry’s covid19 update said the people who died were three elderly men whose comorbidities included hypertension, renal disease and cancer. One person had multiple comorbidities, one had one comorbidity, and one had no known comorbidities.

Since March 2020, there have been 142,514 cases of covid19, of which 132,554 have recovered.

There are 145 patients in hospital. Of these, there are 31 people at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with two in the intensive care unit and zero in the high dependency unit. There are 19 people at the Caura Hospital, 43 at the Augustus Long Hospital, three at the St Ann’s Hospital, 17 at the Arima General Hospital, ten at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, eight at the St James Medical Complex, ten at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George and four at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

The new Point Fortin Hospital has been decommissioned as a covid19 facility.

There are no patients in step-down facilities. There are 15 people in state quarantine facilities, and 5,994 people in home self-isolation. There are 196 recovered community cases and eight people have been discharged from public health facilities.

The ministry said that 82 per cent or 14,481 of 17,663 patients in the parallel healthcare system were unvaccinated, based on data from July 22-April 13.

It said of the 3,792 deaths up to April 13, 267 were vaccinated, 3,135 were unvaccinated, and 390 had died before the first cohort of vaccinated people became fully vaccinated on May 24, 2021.

There are 710,556 people who have been fully vaccinated out of a total of 1.4 million people, while 689,444 have received either a first dose or no vaccine. The update said 50.8 per cent of the total population had been vaccinated.

The total number of people vaccinated with their first dose of a two-dose regime was 690,330.

The number of people vaccinated with their second dose was 653,909, and the number vaccinated with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 56,647.

A total of 148,817 people have received an additional primary dose or a booster dose.

The number of people tested in both public and private facilities is 690,185, of which 306,282 were done at private facilities and 383,903 were done at public facilities.