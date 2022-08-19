3 deaths, 361 new covid19 cases

News

Image courtesy CDC

There have been three additional covid19-related deaths, the Ministry of Health said in its daily update on Friday.

The total number of deaths has has now risen to 4,092.

Those who died were three elderly males, all with multiple comorbidities.

The ministry reported there were 361 new covid19 cases as of Friday afternoon. The cases were from samples taken between August 17 and 18.

There are now 7,120 active cases. This figure rose above 7,000 on Wednesday.

There are 237 patients in hospital, with 6,883 patients in home self-isolation and 20 in step-down or transition facilities.

As of Friday, there were 165,256 recovered covid19 patients, with 16 people being discharged from public health facilities and 273 recovered community cases.