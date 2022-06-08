3 deaths, 329 new covid19 cases recorded

News

Image courtesy CDC

Three covid19-related deaths were reported on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 3,950. The number of new cases of covid19 reported from samples taken between Saturday and Tuesday was 329.

The Health Ministry’s daily update said the people who died were two elderly men and one elderly woman. It said examples of the comorbidities present were diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, neurological disease, and cancer. It said all three people had multiple comorbidities.

The total number of active cases is 8,152. Since March 2020, there have been 163,507 cases of covid19, of which 151,405 have recovered.

There are 158 patients in hospital. Of these, there are 46 people at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with four in the intensive-care unit and three in the high-dependency unit. There are 19 people at the Caura Hospital, 45 at the Augustus Long Hospital, three at the St Ann’s Hospital, ten at the Arima General Hospital, seven at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, 17 at the St James Medical Complex, ten at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George and one at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are six people in state quarantine facilities, and 7,988 people in home self-isolation. There are 321 recovered community cases and 14 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

The ministry said that 81.0 per cent or 15,407 of 19,031 patients in the parallel healthcare system were unvaccinated, based on data from July 22, 2021 to June 8, 2022.

It said of the 3,950 deaths up to June 8, 2022, 283 were vaccinated, 3,277 were unvaccinated, and 390 had died before the first cohort of vaccinated people became fully vaccinated on May 24, 2021.

There are 712,904 people who have been fully vaccinated out of a total of 1.4 million people, while 687,096 people have received either a first dose or no dose of a vaccine. The update said 50.9 per cent of the total population had been vaccinated.

The update said the total number of people vaccinated with their first dose of a two-dose regime was 693,026.

The number of people vaccinated with their second dose was 655,688, while the number of people vaccinated with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 57,216.

A total of 160,599 people have received an additional primary dose or a booster dose.

The number of people tested in both public and private facilities is 756,230, of which 322,365 were done at private facilities and 433,865 were done at public facilities.