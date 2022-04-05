3 deaths, 321 new covid19 cases

News

The Ministry of Health reported three more deaths and 321 new covid19 cases on Tuesday.

In its 4 pm update, it said the number of deaths to date is now 3,766. Of those, 260 were fully vaccinated, 3,096 were not, and 390 had died before May 2021 when the first group of vaccinated individuals became fully vaccinated.

There are 6,459 active cases, it said.

Of the patients who died, two had multiple comorbidities and the other had none.

The update said 164 patients are in hospital and the vaccination status of patients in hospital and step-down facilities from July 22, 2021 to March 30, 2022 showed 17.7 per cent – 3,065 people – were fully vaccinated and 82.3 per cent – 14,274 people – were not.

It said 50.7 per cent of the population is now fully vaccinated with 709,471 people fully vaccinated and 690,529 who are not. It also said 146,642 boosters have been administered to date.

The update said 128,889 patients have recovered from the virus, 13 have been discharged from public health facilities, and 336 have recovered from community cases.