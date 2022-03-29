3 deaths, 248 new covid19 cases

News

Photo courtesy CDC.

The Ministry of Health reported three more deaths and 248 new covid19 cases onTuesday.

In its 4 pm update, it said there are 7,134 active cases.

All three patients who died had multiple comorbidities.

It said the number of deaths to date is now 3,741.

Of those, 258 were fully vaccinated, 3,074 were not, and 390 died before May 2021, when the first group of vaccinated individuals became fully vaccinated.

The update said there are 183 patients in hospital and the vaccination status of patients in hospital and step-down facilities from July 22, 2021 to March 23, 2022 showed 17.6 per cent – 3,014 people – were fully vaccinated and 82.4 per cent – 14,154 people – were not.

It said 50.6 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated, with 708,762 people fully vaccinated and 691,238 who are not. It also said 145,222 boosters have been administered to date.

The update said 126,621 patients have recovered from the virus, 29 have just been discharged from public health facilities, and 338 have recovered from community cases.