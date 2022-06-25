3 deaths, 156 new covid19 cases recorded

News

Image courtesy CDC

Three covid19-related deaths were reported on Friday, bringing the death toll to 3,997. The country reached 3,000 deaths in January 2022, 2,000 deaths in November 2021, and 1,000 deaths in July 2021.

The number of new cases of covid19 reported from samples taken between Tuesday and Thursday was 156.

The Health Ministry’s covid19 update said the people who died were three elderly men. It said examples of the comorbidities present were diabetes, hypertension, cerebrovascular disease, kidney disease, and cancer. It said all three people had multiple comorbidities.

The total number of active cases is 6,884. Since March 2020, there have been 166,576 cases of covid19, of which 155,695 have recovered.

There are 110 patients in hospital. Of these, there are 37 people at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with one in the intensive-care unit and four in the high-dependency unit.

There are 19 people at the Caura Hospital, 20 at the Augustus Long Hospital, one at the St Ann’s Hospital, 12 at the Arima General Hospital, four at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, five at the St James Medical Complex, 11 at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George and one at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are no patients in step-down facilities.

There are zero people in state quarantine facilities, and 6,774 people in home self-isolation. There are 206 recovered community cases and nine people have been discharged from public health facilities.

The ministry said that 80.7 per cent or 15,550 of 19,262 patients in the parallel healthcare system were unvaccinated, based on data from July 22, 2021 to June 22, 2022.

It said of the 3,990 deaths up to June 22, 2022, 287 were vaccinated, 3,313 were unvaccinated, and 390 had died before the first cohort of vaccinated people became fully vaccinated on May 24, 2021.

There are 713,630 people who have been fully vaccinated out of a total of 1.4 million people, while 686,370 people have received either a first dose or no dose of a vaccine. The update said 51.0 per cent of the total population had been vaccinated.

The update said the total number of people vaccinated with their first dose of a two-dose regime was 693,630.

The number of people vaccinated with their second dose was 656,237, while the number of people vaccinated with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 57,393.

A total of 163,717 people have received an additional primary dose or a booster dose.

The number of people tested in both public and private facilities is 769,631, of which 324,725 were done at private facilities and 444,906 were done at public facilities.