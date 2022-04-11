3 deaths, 125 new covid19 cases

News

The Ministry of Health has reported three more deaths and 125 new covid19 cases on Monday.

In its update, it said the number of deaths to date is now 3,783. Of those, 263 were fully vaccinated, 3,117 were not, and 390 had died before May 2021 when the first group of vaccinated individuals became fully vaccinated.

There are 6,146 active cases, it said, and of the patients who died, two had multiple comorbidities and the other had none.

The ministry said there are 149 patients in hospital and the vaccination status of patients in hospital and step-down facilities from July 22, 2021, to March 30, 2022, showed 17.9 per cent – 3,130 people – were fully vaccinated and 82.1 per cent – 14,396 people – were not.

It said 50.7 per cent of the population is now fully vaccinated with 710,060 people fully vaccinated and 689,940 who are not. It also said 147,782 boosters have been administered to date.

The update said 130,528 patients have recovered from the virus, nine have been discharged from public health facilities, and 203 have recovered from community cases.