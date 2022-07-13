3 deaths, 105 new covid19 cases recorded

News

Image courtesy CDC

Three deaths due to covid19 were reported on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 4,031. The number of new cases of covid19 reported from samples taken on Sunday and Monday was 105.

The Health Ministry’s covid19 update said the people who died were an elderly man and two elderly women. It said examples of the comorbidities present were diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, neurological disease and kidney disease. It said all three people had multiple comorbidities.

The total number of active cases is 6,000. Since March 2020, there have been 168,427 cases of covid19, of which 158,396 have recovered.

There are 91 patients in hospital. Of these, there are 34 people at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with two in the intensive care unit and three in the high dependency unit. There are ten people at the Caura Hospital, 21 at the Augustus Long Hospital, none at the St Ann’s Hospital, six at the Arima General Hospital, none at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, 13 at the St James Medical Complex, six at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George and one at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are no patients in step-down facilities.

There are zero people in state quarantine facilities, and 6,089 people in home self-isolation. There are 163 recovered community cases and 12 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

The ministry said that 80.6 per cent or 15,672 of 19,449 patients in the parallel healthcare system were unvaccinated, based on data from July 22, 2021 to July 6, 2022.

It said of the 4,020 deaths up to July 6, 2022, 294 were vaccinated, 3,336 were unvaccinated, and 390 had died before the first cohort of vaccinated people became fully vaccinated on May 24, 2021.

There are 714,637 people who have been fully vaccinated out of a total of 1.4 million people, while 685,363 people have received either a first dose or no dose of a vaccine. The update said 51.0 per cent of the total population had been vaccinated.

The update said the total number of people vaccinated with their first dose of a two-dose regime was 694,033.

The number of people vaccinated with their second dose was 657,053, while the number of people vaccinated with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 57,584.

A total of 166,648 people have received an additional primary dose or a booster dose.

The number of people tested in both public and private facilities is 779,251, of which 326,460 were done at private facilities and 452,791 were done at public facilities.