3 dead after shootings in north, south Trinidad

There were three more shooting murders in TT between Friday evening and Saturday morning.

The first took place on Friday around 6.45 pm in Arima.

According to a police report, officers received information about gunshots at Heights of Guanapo, Arima. When they arrived, they found Anton Cabralis, 20, from Quarry Road, Valencia lying under a tree. He was leaving the home of his father to go to work when he was shot several times and killed. He was taken to the Arima Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The second occurred around 1.20 am on Saturday.

Five men were in a Kia Cerato car on Prosperity Lane, Upper Gonzales, Belmont when they were shot at by a group of men. One man, David Williams, died at hospital while Garvan Burke, Josiah Holder, Anton Selmon, and a man only identified as Akim, were wounded.

The third murder took place near the St Michael’s swimming pool in San Fernando. Around 5 am police received a call saying someone was having a heart attack. When the police and EMTs arrived on Carib Street, they found the body of Sherlock “Bandit” Charles, 42, on the road with several bullet wounds.