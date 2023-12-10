3 DCP nominations go before the Parliament

News

The Red House. File photo/Jeff Mayers

The Police Service Commission has submitted names of three senior police officers to Parliament to fill three vacancies for deputy commissioners of police. The short-listed candidates are expected to be debated in Parliament on December 13.

According to the Order Paper, Snr Supts Wendell Lucas, Junior Benjamin and Natasha George were shortlisted as the top three candidates by the commission.

Previously ACPs Ramnarine Samaroo and Curt Simon had been approved to act as deputy commissioners.

Lucas has been serving as the head of the white-collar crimes division. George is acting Snr Supt at the St James Barracks and the Child Protection Unit. Benjamin was the acting Snr Supt of the Tobago Division.