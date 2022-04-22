3 covid19 deaths, 419 new cases

News

Trinidad and Tobago has recorded 419 new covid19 cases.

In its 4 pm update on Friday, the Ministry of Health said the new cases were detected in samples taken between April 19 and 21.

Three new deaths were recorded between Thursday and Friday, which took the country’s death toll to 3,811.

Those who died were one elderly man, one middle aged female and one young adult female.

There are 6,705 active cases, with 6,521 people in home isolation and 153 in hospital. There are 31 patients in state quarantine and none in step-down facilities.

Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, TT has recorded 143,884 covid19 cases. To date, 133,368 patients have recovered from the virus.

The number of fully vaccinated people stands at 710,820 while 149,441 people have received an additional primary dose.

The Health Ministry’s data shows 81.9 per cent of patients entering the parallel healthcare system between July 22, 2021 and April 20 were not fully vaccinated.