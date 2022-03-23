3 covid19 deaths, 275 new cases

News

Image courtesy CDC

Trinidad and Tobago has recorded 275 new covid19 cases.

In its 4 pm update on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health said the new cases were detected in samples taken between March 20 and 22.

Three new deaths were recorded between Tuesday and Wednesday, which took the country’s death toll to 3,722.

Those who died were two elderly men and one elderly female. All three had multiple comorbidities.

There are 9,238 active cases, with 9,034 people in home isolation and 175 in hospital. There are 41 patients in state quarantine and none in step-down facilities.

Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, TT has recorded 135, 854 covid19 cases. To date, 122,894 patients have recovered from the virus.

The number of fully vaccinated people stands at 707, 896 while 148,655 people have received an additional primary dose.

The Health Ministry’s data shows 82.4 per cent of patients entering the parallel healthcare system between July 22, 2021 and March 23 were not fully vaccinated.