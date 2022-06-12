3 covid19 deaths, 191 more cases

News

Image courtesy CDC

There were three covid19-related deaths between Friday and Saturday afternoon, according to the Ministry of Health’s Saturday update. This brings the total number of covid19-related deaths to 3,959 over the last 27 months.

The latest cases were all elderly women with multiple comorbidities including diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, kidney disease and neurological disease, the release said.

There were 191 new cases taken from samples between June 7-10, which brought the total number of positive cases to 164,506, since mid-March 2020.

There are 147 people in hospital, including one in the intensive care unit and three in the high dependency unit, two at Scarborough General Hospital in Signal Hill, as well as 8,092 patients in home self-isolation.

Fifteen people were discharged from public health facilities while 408 recovered from home isolation, bringing the total number of people recovered to 152,302, and the number of active cases to 8,245.

So far, 713,083 people completed their vaccination regime and 161,452 received their booster shots.