3 charged for murder of St James couple

GUNNED DOWN: St James couple Korey Clarke and Samantha Patrick. –

THREE men have been charged with the murders of Korey Clarke and Samantha Patrick.

Clarke and Patrick, both aged 30, were gunned down at their Aboud Circular, Dundonald Hill, St James home on October 27.

The couple died while shielding their seven-month-old daughter who was sleeping nearby on the bed.

Police said the men were arrested during a joint exercise involving Homicide Bureau investigators and the Western Division Task Force on Friday morning.

On Tuesday, Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC, instructed police to charge the trio with two counts of murder, unlawful possession of firearms and unlawful possession of ammunition.

The exercise involved the assistance of Insp Grant and other officers of the Western Division. The couple’s funeral was held on Wednesday morning in St James.