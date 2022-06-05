3 car bandits held, two stolen cars recovered

News

File photo.

NORTH Eastern Division police believe they have broken up a major car-stealing ring with the arrest of two people on Friday.

A police press release said an exercise was initiated following a period of intelligence-gathering into several reports of cars being stolen within the division as well as cars being stolen from other areas in the country but being found in the North Eastern division.

During the exercise, the division’s Gang Unit seized a white Nissan Wingroad and arrested two men who police believe are suspects in several vehicle larcenies in the Southern Division.

The officers also recovered one grey Nissan Wingroad wagon, which was stolen from the South Oropouche district earlier last week.

The operation was spearheaded by Snr Supt Maharaj, Supt Ramjohn and ASP Pariman and was co-ordinated by Insp Bharath and supervised by Sgts Murray, Mitchell, Ramsumair, Belilam and Maynard.

It also included officers of the Gang and Intelligence Units. Six stolen vehicles have been recovered in the North Eastern Division.

A third suspect was detained on Saturday in connection with stealing of cars. He was held by officers of the division’s Crime Patrol Unit.

The three suspects are to be handed over to officers of the Southern and South Western Divisions as investigations are ongoing.