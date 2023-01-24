3 arrested after shootout with Police in Berbice

Black Immigrant Daily News

The motorcar that was seized

An intelligence-led operation by ranks in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) has led to the arrest of three suspects in connection with the discovery of a .380 pistol along with one magazine and two live rounds.

The operation occurred at around 20:30hrs last night during which the cops and a wanted man exchanged gunfire.

Reports are that the ranks went to the Number 19 Public Road where they established a road block.

There, they intercepted a black Toyota Fielder wagon driven by a 32-year-old man from Lad Lane, New Amsterdam, and three other occupants.

On seeing the police, one of the occupants exited the car and discharged rounds towards the police.

The police returned fire and gave chase on foot until they saw blood stains and the firearm, magazine, and ammunition.

However, the suspect, Oneil Benn also known as Hot Skull, had already escaped into the cane field. It is suspected that he has been injured.

Meanwhile, police officers have seized the motorcar and the remaining three occupants were arrested.

NewsAmericasNow.com