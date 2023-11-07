3 arrested after police clamp down on drug blocks

News

File photo

SOUTHERN Division Police raided drug blocks and hot spots over the weekend resulting in three arrests.

On Saturday, between 9 am and 7 pm, officers paid attention to drug blocks and other hot-spot areas and stopped and searched several suspicious vehicles.

During a search, 30-year-old Shaquille Ifill, of Navet Road, San Fernando, was allegedly found to have 10.5 grammes of cocaine and was charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Andre Ascivero, 40, of George Village, Tableland, was held during the exercise and charged with possession of firearm and possession of ammunition.

Officers also charged Nathaniel Simmons, 23, of Log Wood Park, Scarborough, with possession of ammunition after he was allegedly found with four rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition.

The three men were expected to appear before a magistrate on Monday.

Meanwhile, police conducting a walk-through in East Port of Spain on Saturday seized drugs and ammunition.

On Saturday, officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force and Besson Street Police Station conducted an exercise in which they searched abandoned apartments, open lots and along inconspicuous locations.

During the search, officers allegedly unearthed one 5.56 bullet, three rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition, and two plastic bags containing 87 grammes of marijuana.

The police are asking anyone with information into this discovery to call Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or contact the Besson Street Police Station at 623-1395.

No one has yet been held in connection with the find.