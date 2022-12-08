28 applicants pre-approved for cement, steel initiative

Black Immigrant Daily News

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal

The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) is verifying applicants qualified to benefit from the government’s cement and steel initiative in Region Three.

As such, some 28 applicants from the region who have been pre-approved under the initiative are expected to receive the vouchers for their supplies within two weeks.

This is a part of the government’s commitment to growing the housing sector while making homeownership affordable.

This was announced by Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal during the ‘Dream Realised’ housing drive at the Leonora Synthetic Track and Field Facility on Wednesday.

“There are a number of applicants who have been pre-approved, so the verification is complete for about 28 applicants to date in Region Three,” Minister Croal underlined.

This programme was unveiled by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali back in July.

Any person who owns land is eligible for the programme but they must have a development plan that has received pre-approval.

Persons constructing homes for $6 million or less are eligible for steel and one sling of cement for the foundation. Homes that cost between $6 million and $25 million will receive two slings of cement.

Persons can register for the programme by uplifting forms from the Housing and Water Ministry. Forms can be downloaded from either the Ministry and CHPA’s website at mohw.gov.gy or chpa.gov.gy.

The government is expected to invest approximately $700 million in the programme by the end of the year. [DPI]

