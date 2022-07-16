2,700 of 9,000 pupils sign up for remedial classes

News

SOME 2,700 pupils have registered for remedial lessons due to start on Monday to boost pupils scoring under 50 per cent in the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) Exam as they head to secondary school, said a Ministry of Education statement on Friday. Walk-in pupils will be accepted, the ministry emphasised.

A fortnight ago Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said 9,000 pupils ought to do this programme at their nearest secondary school. She had said the programme would cost $10 million.

The latest statement said, “The Ministry of Education’s Vacation Revision Programme (VRP) begins at 33 centres across Trinidad on Monday July 18, and runs until August 12.

“Over 2,700 students have registered, and parents are advised that schools designated as VRP centres will accept walk-in registration of students for the VRP during the week of July 18th-22nd, 2022.”

The programme will provide a targeted revision in Mathematics, English Language Arts and Writing.

“Students will also partake in activities such as music and drama, and all students will be provided with breakfast and lunch over the course of the programme.”

Teachers have received guidance from the ministry’s curriculum division.

“In addition to academic and visual and performing arts (VAPA) content, psychosocial support will also be provided to students and parents through the Student Support Services Division at the VRP.”

As a bonus, the ministry is piloting a caravan to inspire VRP pupils to stay the course and push forward despite their academic, social or economic challenges.

“The caravan will team up with social media, entertainment, sporting and community based influencers who will share their journey with the students, to inspire and motivate them.

“The Turn Up, Don’t Give Up Caravan will allow students to engage with speakers, win prizes for their participation in the focused motivation sessions and also get information on community and volunteer type groups and other opportunities to enhance themselves.

The ministry encouraged parents to register eligible students for the VRP.

Previously Gadsby-Dolly had promised small class sizes of no more than 15 students.

Lessons will run from 9 am-3 pm, taught by 600 teachers from primary and secondary schools.

She had blamed this year’s lower than usual SEA performance on fallout from pandemic restrictions.

“The percentage of students scoring above 50 per cent in the SEA in 2022 was 37.06 per cent.” This was a drop from 63 per cent in 2020 and 52 per cent in 2021.

Gadsby-Dolly said the SEA mean scores compared to last year were: Mathematics 41.9 per cent (with 46.9 per cent last year); English Language Arts Writing 44.3 per cent (56.2 per cent last year) and English Language Arts 44.39 per cent (56.6 per cent last year).

Otherwise, in a message to parents of those low-scoring pupils carded to resit the SEA Exam , she had said, “At this time it is difficult but I urge you to give them hope, give them encouragement. Let them know that this is not the end.”