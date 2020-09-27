27 new COVID cases

The Trinidad and Tobago Guardian is the longest running daily newspaper in the country, marking its centenary in 2017. The paper started life as the Trinidad Guardian on Sunday 2nd September 1917 by the newly formed Trinidad Publishing Company Limited.
Sat Sep 26 , 2020
While parents, students and educators continue to express dissatisfaction with the explanations presented by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) during Friday’s regional media briefing regarding this year’s CSEC and CAPE results, the Ministry of Education (MOE) has said that a further list of issues requiring advanced explanations will be compiled […]