267 covid19-related deaths in Tobago

Tobago’s covid19 death toll now stands at 267 after an unvaccinated individual died from complications associated with the virus overnight.

In a statement on Friday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection said Tobago has 612 active covid19 cases and 63 new cases.

Fourteen people are hospitalised, seven of whom are fully vaccinated and seven unvaccinated.

It said to date, Tobago has 8,310 recovered patients.

