263 new covid cases, 6 deaths in past week

Image courtesy CDC

THE Ministry of Health has reported 263 new covid19 infections and six deaths between October 12-18.

In the previous seven-day period, there were 437 new cases and 11 deaths.

The seven-day average of new cases this week is 38 and the seven-day average of covid-related deaths is one.

Last week, the averages were 62 new cases and two deaths per day.

Active cases now stand at 2,703, down 242 from 2,945 a week ago. There are 81 patients in hospital, down from 111.

The total number of covid deaths stands at 4,241.

Since the national vaccination programme began over a year ago, 717,495 people have been fully vaccinated. That is an additional 148 over the past week.

So far, 168,870 people have had a booster shot, that is 60 more than last week. The percentage of the population that is fully vaccinated remains at 51.2 per cent, since August 20.