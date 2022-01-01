25 homeless, woman injured after Belmont fire

News

TTEC workers install a new lightpole after a fire destroyed four homes, leaving 25 people homeless, on Quarry Street, east Port of Spain early on New Year’s Day. – Photo by Jeff Mayers

One woman was injured as she and 24 others were displaced when a fire destroyed four homes in Belmont early Saturday morning.

Fire officials said in addition to the four homes, another house was affected, and two cars and one light pole were also destroyed.

Wrightson Road, San Juan, Belmont, and Four Roads fire stations responded to the fire that occurred just after midnight. However, officials said water “was an issue” but the Water and Sewerage Authority supplied water to the appliances which had the blaze under control by 3 am.

Although the official cause of the fire was not determined, residents believed it was caused by a Chinese lantern landing on the roof of one of the homes.