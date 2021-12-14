25 deaths, 786 new infections on Tuesday

News

SOME 25 more people died from covid19, while 786 new infections were recorded on Tuesday, said the Ministry of Health in its daily update.

In the past week, 151 people have died and 5,256 became infected. The number of infections this month peaked on December 3 at 984. TT now has 14,425 active cases. Since March 2020, some 2,454 people have died from covid19.

In all, 81,857 became infected, of whom 64,978 recovered. Some 481,119 people have been tested, including 210,784 at private facilities. Some 513 people are now in hospital, 162 in step-down facilities, 62 in state quarantine facilities, and 12,964 in home self-isolation.

Regarding vaccination, some 653,718 people had the first of a two-dose regime, and 609,735 the second dose. Some 46,250 people had a single-dose regime.

In all, 655,985 people are fully vaccinated, whether by a two-dose or one-dose regime.

Otherwise, some 43,613 people have had an additional primary dose (known as a booster.)

The update said data from July 22-November 17 showed 89.0 per cent of patients in the parallel healthcare system had not been fully vaccinated, (that is, 6,798 out of 7,626.)

In the past week, calculations show 151 people have died, and 5,256 became infected.

Figures from the past seven days:

December 8: 17 dead, 881 infected.

December 9: 16 dead, 857 infected.

December 10: 25 dead, 898 infected.

December 11: 22 dead, 812 infected.

December 12: 24 dead, 558 infected.

December 13: 22 dead, 464 infected.

December 14: 25, 786 infected.