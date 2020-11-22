’25 days since Tobago last recorded COVID case’

admin

At­tribut­ing this feat to ag­gres­sive plan­ning and prepa­ra­tions, To­ba­go House of As­sem­bly Health Sec­re­tary Tra­cy David­son-Ce­les­tine said while this meant there was no ac­tive COVID case cur­rent­ly on the is­land, it did not mean they were COVID free.
Contracts for COVID contact-tracing staff to be extended

Sun Nov 22 , 2020
The Min­istry of Health has as­sured that al­though the con­tracts of doc­tors and nurs­es hired to staff the COVID Sur­veil­lance Con­tact Trac­ing Team will ex­pire on Mon­day, they will be re­tained for an ex­tend­ed pe­ri­od.

