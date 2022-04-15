249 covid19 cases, 4 new deaths

News

There are 249 additional covid19 cases, the Ministry of Health said it its 4 pm update on Friday.

The additional cases have brought the total number of active positive cases to 6,341. There were also four additional covid19-related deaths bringing the total death toll to 3,798.

The deaths were two elderly women, a middle-aged man and a middle-aged woman.

The comorbidities among those who died include diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, renal disease and metabolic diseases.

Of the four people who died, two people had multiple comorbidities while the remaining two had only one known comorbidity.

As of Friday, it was also reported that 710,556 people were fully vaccinated while 689,444 people received their first dose or no dose of the vaccine.

It was reported that 148,817 booster shots were administered.

The ministry said 131,714 people recovered from covid19 and 17 people were discharged from public health facilities.

There were also 246 recovered community cases.

Recovered community cases are people who tested positive and were placed in self-isolation but later met the discharge criteria.

There were 145 patients in hospitals as of Friday afternoon with 6,111 patients in home self-isolation and none in step down or transition facilities.