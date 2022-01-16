24 new deaths, 810 covid cases

There were 24 deaths over the past 24 hours due to covid19 related illness according to the Health Ministry’s update on Saturday, bringing the country’s total covid19 deaths to 3,180.

They were 17 elderly men, 11 elderly women, three elderly women, three middle-aged men, seven middle-aged women. Eleven people had multiple comorbidities, five had one comorbidity, and eight had no known medical conditions.

There were 810 new cases from samples taken between January 8 and 14, which brought the country’s total to 100,590.

There were 482 people in hospital, including 26 in the intensive care unit and 27 in the high dependency unit at Couva hospital, 141 in step down facilities, and 14,996 in home self-isolation.

Meanwhile, 74 people were discharged from public health facilities while 302 recovered from home isolation, bringing the total number of people recovered to 80,981, and the number of active cases to 16,429.

